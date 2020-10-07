Births logo

BOYCE, Christopher M. and Kirstie (Rudy), Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

BRUBAKER, Alex and Kelly, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

DIEM, Nicole, and Nick Travis, Robesonia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

HOFFMAN, Brett L. and Ellen, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

KING, Lloyd and Barbie Ann (King), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 5.

LAPP, David B. and Suzanne S. (Flaud), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 4.

LAPP, Steven and Fannie (Lapp), Strasburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 6.

Sign up for our newsletter

LOPEZ-SANTOS, Rosamar, and Kevin M. Ferrer, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

NEWSWENGER, Matthew and Luella (Reiff), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 5.

OTERO, Evony, and Jayshawn Diaz-Morant, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

PHILLIPS, Josh M. and Kayla, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

REISMILLER, Keith N. and Wendy, Bainbridge, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

ROBINSON, Shannon and Neomi (Perez), Columbia, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.

THANG, Johna and Baby Par Ca, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3..

Tags