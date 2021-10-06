BRUBACKER, Eric and Janette (Auker), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 21.
FISHER, Jacob and Naomi (Glick), Elizabethtown, a son, at home, Oct. 1.
FRITSCH, David Jr. and Victoria, Brownstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 1.
GLICK, Eli S. Jr. and Elizabeth (Glick), a daughter, at home, Oct. 4.
HUYARD, Jesse and Kathryn (King), 3534 W. Newport Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 1.
KING, Henry and Martha (Stoltzfoos), 419 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
KNAUER, Jeremy and Liesl (Nafziger), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 29.
LEID, John Aaron and Nancy (Horning), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.
SENSENIG, Jeremy K. and Jewel L. (Good), Newmanstown, a son, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Oct. 4.
ZOOK, Joseph and Ruth Ann (Zook), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 4.