BOLLINGER, Dalton and Sheila, Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 1.
BYLER, Darrin and Joleen (Mellinger), Myerstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 29..
GLICK, Simeon and Sarah (Allgyer), Coatesville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 28.
GOOD, Matthew and Sharla (Fox), Shenandoah, a son, at home, Oct. 1.
GOOD, Travis M. and Lindsey (Lephart), Hellam, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.
HARNISH, Christopher S. and Bethany (Lindemuth), Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.
HOFFMAN, Mallory, and Jeremy Mananan, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 28.
SENSENIG, Anthony and Julie, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Annie (Stoltzfus), Elkton, Md., a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Isaac and Sarah (King), Drumore, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 1.
UNDERWOOD, Lauren, and Dillon Skirsky, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.