FISHER, Samuel S. And Fannie M. (Lapp), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 1.
GLICK, Steven K. And Naomi B. (Fisher), 62 Springville Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 3.
KING, Abner S. And Katie (Stoltzfoos), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 30.
KING, Emanuel M. And Mary S. (King), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Sept. 30.
LAPP, John David and Mary Ann (Beiler), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Oct. 2.
MARTIN, Jay Paul and Louanne (Not), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 1.
STOLTZFUS, John and Emma (Fisher), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 1.
VITAL, Jamie and Amy (Boyles), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 1.
WALLS, Jazlyn, and Carlos Carattini, Red Lion, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 30.
ZOOK, Samuel Jay and Kathryn (Lantz), Gap, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 29.