AKIMOV, Petr and Yelena, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

BREISCH , Andrew and Ausialee, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.COBLENTZ , Chad A. and Dawn (Kitch), Hopeland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 1.

DONOVAN , Robert and Lindsey (McCallion), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

GARMAN , Paul David and Lisa, Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 2.

GRAYBEAL , Zachary G. and Holly (Dosch), Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

HABECKER , Dustin J. and Alyssa, Richland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

HALDEMAN , Kyle B. and Brittany, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

KEENEY , Michael C. and Emily (Lefever), Lampeter, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

LANDIS , Joseph R. and Brittany, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.

MARTIN , Ben C. and Erica (Engle), East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies

Hospital, Sept. 29.

MCHEIL , Ashley, and Kiante Cotton, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 2.

NEWSWANGER , Noah Z. and Ruthann (Martin), Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 2.

POST , Casey M. and Georgia Emert, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

REPPERT , Tyler and Gina, Reading, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 1.

SMITH , Michelle, and Alphonse E. Fischer III, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

STAWECKI , Matthew T. and Maggie (Penk), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 2.

STOLTZFUS , Todd R. and Kristin Schneck, Adamstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 1.

TAYLOR , Brittany, and Robert E. Schmidt III, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

WALK , Doug and Shawna, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

WILLIAMS , Justin and Emily (McCready), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 1.

ZIMMERMAN , Ryan and Lori (Sensenig), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 2.

