BEILER, Gideon and Savilla (Smucker), 3510 Warner Road, Brogue, a son, at home, Oct. 16.
BEILER, Josiah and Annie (Fisher), 624 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 16.
BORTNER, Emily, and Samuel S. Short, Highspire, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
CALHOUN, Brandon E. and Kimberly (Eshleman), York, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 20.
CICCARONE, Michael A. and Carley (Buckwalter), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
ESCH, John and Rachel (Lapp), 130 Cinder Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
ESH, Emanuel and Linda (Blank), 56 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Oct. 6.
ESH, Melvin and Ashley (Stoltzfus), 4324 White Oak Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Oct. 14.
FISHER, David and Mary (Fisher), 560 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 12.
FISHER, Jacob and Mary (Stoltzfus), 360 Union School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Oct. 10.
GLICK, Daniel and Elsie (King), 505 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 4.
GLICK, David and Martha (Beiler), 1706 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, Oct. 17.
HERR, Isaac and Meghan (Garber), 33D W. Main St., Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 6.
HOANG, Chyna, Leola, and Cordell D. Rostick, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
IRIZARRY-BENGOCHEA, Gloria, and Luis Antonio Cardona Garcia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
JUDGE, Sean P. and Sara, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
KING, Jacob and Lydia (Stoltzfus), 444 Little Elk Creek Road, Lincoln University, a daughter, at home, Oct. 11.
KING, Michael and Lydia (Miller), 2220 Hopewell Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Oct. 24.
LAPP, Amos and Sarah (Beiler), 180 Little Britain Road South, Nottingham, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
LIGHTCAP, Destiny Anna, and Jose Luis Reamar, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
MILLER, Jacob and Amanda (Esh), 268 Vintage Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
NOLT, Delmar and Fern (Brubaker), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 28.
PALICTE, Cromwell and Meagan (Beachler), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
QUINONES, Aurora, and John M. Angelo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
SMITH, Matthew N. and Brianna, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
STOLTZFUS, Allen and Rebecca S. (Zook), 5109 Amish Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Oct. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Amanda (King), 5260 Homeville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Oct. 3.
STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Malinda (Esh), 83 Academy Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.
STOLTZFUS, John and Fannie (Beiler), 271 Stoney Hill Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 17.
STOLTZFUS, John Jr. and Mary (King), 2462 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Oct. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Barbara (Miller), 652 Norris Road, Airville, a son, at home, Oct. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Katie (King), 1644 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 11.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sadie (Petersheim), 344 Green Lane, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.
SWAREY, Jacob and Ruth (Stoltzfus), 420 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Oct. 5.
TROYER, Adam W. and Justine (Pizzutillo), Brownstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
UMBERGER, Justin M. and Morgan, Brownstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
WEBER, Tyler and Mandy (Shertzer), 4610 Marietta Ave., Columbia, a son, at home, Oct. 14.