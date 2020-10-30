BROWN, Daniel A. and Amelia, Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
BRUCELAZ-MEDINA, Christina, and Mark A. Hinton, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
BUTZER, Kathleen, and Alexander Mull, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
CAMILLERI, John and Katrina (Kresge), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 26.
CLARK, Kristina, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
DAYNES CORDERO, Ashley, and Joseph Anthony Flores, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
ESH, Amos Jr. and Mary Jane (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 27.
GALARZA, Kiara Alvarez, and Rafael Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
GLICK, John M. and Ruth E., Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
GOCKLEY, Jonathan D. and Jessica, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
HOFFENTRAGER, Isaac and Chelsea (McClary), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
HOMAN, Jason E. and Kylie (Smith), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
HORODOWICZ, Mark and Patricia Groleau, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, .Oct.26.
HURST, Lamar M. and Darla M., Robesonia, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.
HUYETT, Shyanne, and Blaine T. Cole, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
KAUFFMAN, Daniel M. and Linda K. (Glick), Atglen, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.
KING, Stephen Z. and Annie B. (Stoltzfus), 457 Springville Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
LEONARD, Corey Matthew and Katelyn (Webster), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
MOSER, Ada, and Benjamin Lewis, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 27.
MOSER, Kyle and Grace Watson-Martin, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
NENDEL, Elizabeth, and Isaac S. Etler, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
STAUFFER, David and Anita (Horst), Ephrata, a son, at home, Oct. 26.
STOLTZFOOS, Daniel K. and Miriam Rose (Beiler), 852 Bunker HIll Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.
TSHUDY, Ashley, and Adam Stoltzfus, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
TUSCAN, Jordan M. and Heidi (Hoiland), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
WINEBARGER, Ashley, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 20.
WRIGHT-HINTON, Kyashia, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
ZIMMERMAN, James H. and Saraellen B. (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.
ZOOK, Clinton B. and Rachael Dyrcz, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
ZOOK, Samuel and Anna Mae (Esch), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 28.