BAKER, Coleen, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

BISHOP, Jonathan and Jacquelin (Long), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

BIXLER, Samuel D. and Tanza Blymier Smith, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 17.

BRENNER, Jeremy M. and Sarah, Sinking Spring, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

CHOC CHEN, Ricardo and Lucrecia Conepcion Cho Choc, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

ESHLEMAN, Jeremy and Carrie, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

FLICKINGER, Terry Jr. and Samantha (Bennett), New Park, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

GLICK, Levi and Naomi (Glick), 80 Stuart Run Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 2.

GOOD, Travis M. and Lindsey (Lephart), Hellam, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

HALTER, Jordon C. and Lauren (Murphy), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

LAPP, Daniel L. and Malinda E. (Smucker), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Sept. 28.

LOPEZ, Jordan J. and Hannah, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.

MCCARE, Collin S. and Lindsay (Waws), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 29.

MILLER, Kenneth R. and Karmen (Sanchez), Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

PEREZ, Mari-celas, and Marco A. Utrera, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

RAMIREZ, Maria Isabel, and Juan Carlos Vadiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

RISSER, James F. and Kimberly (Khan), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

ROTH, Annie, and Alexis Robles, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

SHIRK, Craig and Laura (Heisey), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Mima (King), Ronks, a son, at home, Friday.

ZIMMERMAN, Lavern and Elaine (Weaver), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Oct. 2.

ZIMMERMAN, Nelson Martin and Regina Marie (Martin), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Oct. 1.

