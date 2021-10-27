Births logo

BURKHOLDER, Lester N. and Lois Ann (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at home, Oct. 26.

BYERS, Andrew M. and Carly (Plank), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

CROSS, Matthew and Rachel (Polette), Millersville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 26.

FISHER, Michael L.and Lovina, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

HEINLY, Justin T. and Erin (Bender), Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

HOOVER, Tyler and Sandra, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

ISAACS, Anthony A. and DeAndrea, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.

MITCHELL, Joshua and Katie Gilbreath, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

ROSADO, Emily, and Kaleb J. Wanner, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.

SMITH, Rachael, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.

STETTER, Adam and Ashli, Lancaster, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Christ F. Jr. and Mary L. (Zook), 23 Pond Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.

VAGNONI, David B. and Nanette, Annville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24

