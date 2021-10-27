BURKHOLDER, Lester N. and Lois Ann (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at home, Oct. 26.
BYERS, Andrew M. and Carly (Plank), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
CROSS, Matthew and Rachel (Polette), Millersville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 26.
FISHER, Michael L.and Lovina, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
HEINLY, Justin T. and Erin (Bender), Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
HOOVER, Tyler and Sandra, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
ISAACS, Anthony A. and DeAndrea, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.
MITCHELL, Joshua and Katie Gilbreath, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
ROSADO, Emily, and Kaleb J. Wanner, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.
SMITH, Rachael, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.
STETTER, Adam and Ashli, Lancaster, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Christ F. Jr. and Mary L. (Zook), 23 Pond Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.
VAGNONI, David B. and Nanette, Annville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24