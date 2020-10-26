ADAMS, Justin Wayne and Selena (Hopewell), Anville, a son, at WellSpan Ephata Community Hospital, Oct. 24.
BEILER, Chad and Sara (Howe), Gap, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 22.
CAMUY, Javier and Malissa (Delcristo), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 22.
FOX, Delmas and Darla (High), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct,23.
FISHER, Steven and Nancy Ruth (Stoltzfus), 852 Disston View Drive, Lititz, a son, at home, Oct. 24.
GILLOTT, Andrew and Rachel (Plowman), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 23.
HORNING, Amos Z. and Linda N. (Zimmerman), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 23.
MILLER, David R. and Mattie (Fisher), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 22.
RICHARDSON, Gabrielle, and Zachary Mewhort, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Amos K. and Hannah S., Quarryville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 24.
STOLTZFUS, Ephraim and Fannie (King), 328 Newport Road, Leola, a son, at home, Oct. 24.
STOLTZFUS, John and Anna Mary (Zook), Atglen, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct 25.
WOLFE, Teafia Marie, and Scott Stube Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 23.
YEAGER, Aaron J. and Sophie (Schoener), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 20.
ZOOK, Abner and Liz (Lapp), Gap, a daughter, at home, Oct 25.
ZOOK, Benjamin K. and Katie S. (Beiler), Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 23.