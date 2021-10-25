Births logo

FISHER, Amos and Lena Mae, a son, at Ephrata WellSpan Hospital, on Oct. 18.

KING, Amos and Liz (Zook), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Oct. 23.

MILLER, Eliza, and Cody Cressman, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 21.

HUYARD, Ivan and Emily (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at home, Oct. 23.

RINEER, Stephanie, and Derrick Wright Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 22.

SMUCKER, Leon and Priscilla (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 24.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Leah (Yoder), Christiana, a son, at home, Oct. 22.

STOLTZFUS, Eli S. and Sarah S. (Fisher), Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

STOLTZFUS, John Jr. and Katie Mae (Esh), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

ZOOK, Amos K. and Rebecca S. (Beiler), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 23.

 

