FISHER, Amos and Lena Mae, a son, at Ephrata WellSpan Hospital, on Oct. 18.
KING, Amos and Liz (Zook), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Oct. 23.
MILLER, Eliza, and Cody Cressman, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 21.
HUYARD, Ivan and Emily (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at home, Oct. 23.
RINEER, Stephanie, and Derrick Wright Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 22.
SMUCKER, Leon and Priscilla (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 24.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Leah (Yoder), Christiana, a son, at home, Oct. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Eli S. and Sarah S. (Fisher), Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.
STOLTZFUS, John Jr. and Katie Mae (Esh), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.
ZOOK, Amos K. and Rebecca S. (Beiler), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 23.