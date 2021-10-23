BALLANTYNE, Ethan and Bethany (Jenkins), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
BEILER, James Lamar and Sarann S. (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Oct. 19.
BRIGHTBILL, Jade, and Joseph J. Roman, Schoeneck, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
BROWN, Brandon K. and Iovvani (Granthon), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
BURKHOLDER, A. Charles and Karen (Leid), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 19.
EBERSOL, John and Katie (Fisher), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.
HERNANDEZ, Tomas E. and Yolanda, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.
HORNING, Eugene S. and Jeanette, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
HUGHES, Kelly, and Mariano Torres Baez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16.
KING, David and Martha (Fisher), Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 21.
MONTANEZ, Charity, Lancaster, and Chance Saylor, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
MOONSAMMY, Christopher and Anita, Etters, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.
PASIC, Edin and Lauren (Droege), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
REED, Shaun R. and Jenna, Leola, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 15.
REESE, Kimberly, and Nicholas Prosper, Newville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
RIGGINS, Matthew S. and Shelby (Sanchez), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.
SHERMAN, Thomas Isaac and Whitney (Redline), Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel G. and Ruth (Beiler), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Wilmer L. and Susan (Fisher), Atglen, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital,Oct. 19.
WITMER, Derek E. and Nicole (Ebersole), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18