ANGELINO, Caleb Michael and Jessica Megan (Herr), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 20.

COE, Davina, and Park Flahart, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.

FALSTICK, Justin P. and Ashley L. Dom, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.

FISHER, Samuel D. and Fannie B. (Stoltzfus), 2828B Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.

GONZALEZ, Madeline, and James Brooks Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16

HORST, Joshua L. and Cassie (Martin), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.

KIKGORE, Autumn, and Justin Ryan, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.

LUTZ-KULP, John D. and Patricia Lutz, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.

MARTZALL, Jason S. and Tina (Morrissey), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

MITIL BURGOS, Awilmarie, and Steven W. Small, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.

MURR, Alex and Kelly McHugh, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.

NEWSWANGER, Elam S. and Lois Ann (Brubaker), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

PEACE, Kyleen, and Dominick Gentile, Atglen, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital,, Oct. 17.

