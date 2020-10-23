ANGELINO, Caleb Michael and Jessica Megan (Herr), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 20.
COE, Davina, and Park Flahart, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.
FALSTICK, Justin P. and Ashley L. Dom, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
FISHER, Samuel D. and Fannie B. (Stoltzfus), 2828B Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.
GONZALEZ, Madeline, and James Brooks Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16
HORST, Joshua L. and Cassie (Martin), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
KIKGORE, Autumn, and Justin Ryan, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
LUTZ-KULP, John D. and Patricia Lutz, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
MARTZALL, Jason S. and Tina (Morrissey), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
MITIL BURGOS, Awilmarie, and Steven W. Small, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
MURR, Alex and Kelly McHugh, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.
NEWSWANGER, Elam S. and Lois Ann (Brubaker), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.
PEACE, Kyleen, and Dominick Gentile, Atglen, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital,, Oct. 17.