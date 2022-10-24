Births logo

HOOVER, Lamar Z. and Chyanne (Martin), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 19.

ZIMMERMAN, Allen and Diane, East Earl, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 19.

ZOOK, Eli and Rachel (Esh), Lebanon, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags