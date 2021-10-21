Births logo

BEANER, Anthony and Jessica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.

CHRISTIAN, Matthew W. and Kaci (Haines), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Saturday.

COLON, Isanely, and Adalberto DeJesus, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

COOPER, Nathan S. and Ashley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.

DAVIS, David B. and Lara (Roche), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

DE LEON DISLA, Escarla, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

ESH, Eli Jr. and Katy (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

FAMA, Nicholas A. and Sara Miranda Samora, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.

GREINER, Timothy J. and Jordan (Nendza), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.

GRINGERICH, Christopher S. and Lisa (Holdsworth), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Saturday. 

HARRISON, Larry S. II and Jessica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

ISMAT, Salman and Jillian Schreib, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

JOHNSON, Joshua L. and Britney (Alexander), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

KLASE, Alisha, and Trevor D. Patschke, Palmyra, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

LANDIS, Ryan D. and Brittany (LeVan), Adamstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.

LEITZELL, Jennifer, and William L. Diehl, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital,  Sept. 14.

 

