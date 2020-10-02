BEILER, Amos and Sadie Mae (Fisher), 336 Beechdale Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Sept. 30.
BEILER, Jacob and Marian (Esh), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 1.
DILUCA, Alexis, and Nestor L. Cruz-Colon, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.
FISHER, Samuel Jr. and Mary (Allgyer), Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Sept. 30.
HARRIS, Jeffrey C. and Laura (Pstrak), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.
HEMPERLY, Star, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
JOHNS, Kristopher N. and Samanda, Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.
LARSON, Kristy, and Hunter F. Kauffman, Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 28.
POST, Travis J. and Rachel (Hilt), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.
POTTER, Claudia, and Samuel J. Zegley, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel S. and Katie B. (Huyard), 244 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Fannie (Beiler), Lincoln University, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 1.
VALENTIN, Jadilyn, and Carlos Reyes, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 29.
VELEZ, Joel and Nelly (Ramos), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.