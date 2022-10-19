Births logo

ATKINS, Leah, and Gregory Flick, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

AZAHARES REYES, Leyanet, and Luis L. Ealarza, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.

BROWN, Tyler and Kaitlin, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

BUECHE, Kimberly Irene, and Dominic Scott Andrew, Conestoga, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 15.

KONRAD, Christopher J. and Molly Jackson, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.

MARTIN, Larry D. and Jolene K., Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 14.

MEUNIER, Joshua R. and Lindsay (Riekers), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

STOLTZFUS, Eli and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at home, Oct. 18.

STOLTZFUS, John L. and Linda S. (Beiler), Paradise, a daughter, at home, Oct. 17.

VERNON, Alexandria, and Joseph R. Vargas, Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

