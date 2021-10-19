BROWN, Keith and Kailyn (Ethriedge), Conestoga, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 17.
DIENNER, Austin and Bethany (Stoner), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 15.
KING, Benuel F. and Arie G., Kirkwood, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 17.
KING, Paul and Esther (Beiler), Kinzers, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 17.
LAPP, Amos L. and Lydia Mae (Beiler), Ronks, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 15.
MARTIN, Nathan M. and Kirsten E. (Martin), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Oct. 16.