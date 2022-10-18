Births logo

ATKINS, Leah, and Gregory D. Flick, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

BATISTA, Karen, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.

BEILER, Jonathan and Martha (Stoltzfus), 1697 Furnace Road, Brogue, a son, at home, Oct. 13.

BISHOP, Andrew J. and Pamela (Martin), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

CLEMENS, Caitlyn, and Brandon Ford, Oxford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

EVANS, Nydirah and Hector Martinez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.

HAYWARD, James S. and Allie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.

HITZ, Jonathan B. and Chelsea (Gross), Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

KING, Ammon and Sylvia (King), 548 Lenover Road, Parkesburg, a son, at home, Oct. 14.

KING, Kevin and Holly (Gingerich), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 14.

LAMB, Patrick and Martha (Tahsler), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

LANTZ, Ammon and Mary Ellen (Blank), 550 W. Lime Road, Lititz, a son, at home, Oct. 13.

LAPP, Samuel and Miriam (King), 333 Quarry Road, Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.

LEINBACH, Daniel J. and Katelin, Terre Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

MANZ, Jeremy L. and Hope, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

MARQUEZ, Nicanor Flores and Shannon Barone Good, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

PADILLA URENA, Elizabeth, and Carlos Lorenzo Albino, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.

PETERSHEIM, Christ and Annie (King), New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 15.

SHIRK, Dustin and Jalissa (Nolt), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.

SNYDER, Cameron and Kelsey (Ansell), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Elizabeth (King), 1225 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.

STOLTZFUS, David and Verna (Lapp), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.

SWETLAND, Stephen W. and Kali (Lewis), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.

WEAVER, Ashley and Jennifer (Weaver), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 17.

ZEISET, John Aaron and Jeanette (Sensenig), East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 16. 

