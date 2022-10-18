ATKINS, Leah, and Gregory D. Flick, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
BATISTA, Karen, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
BEILER, Jonathan and Martha (Stoltzfus), 1697 Furnace Road, Brogue, a son, at home, Oct. 13.
BISHOP, Andrew J. and Pamela (Martin), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
CLEMENS, Caitlyn, and Brandon Ford, Oxford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
EVANS, Nydirah and Hector Martinez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.
HAYWARD, James S. and Allie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
HITZ, Jonathan B. and Chelsea (Gross), Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
KING, Ammon and Sylvia (King), 548 Lenover Road, Parkesburg, a son, at home, Oct. 14.
KING, Kevin and Holly (Gingerich), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 14.
LAMB, Patrick and Martha (Tahsler), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
LANTZ, Ammon and Mary Ellen (Blank), 550 W. Lime Road, Lititz, a son, at home, Oct. 13.
LAPP, Samuel and Miriam (King), 333 Quarry Road, Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.
LEINBACH, Daniel J. and Katelin, Terre Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
MANZ, Jeremy L. and Hope, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
MARQUEZ, Nicanor Flores and Shannon Barone Good, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
PADILLA URENA, Elizabeth, and Carlos Lorenzo Albino, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
PETERSHEIM, Christ and Annie (King), New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 15.
SHIRK, Dustin and Jalissa (Nolt), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.
SNYDER, Cameron and Kelsey (Ansell), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Elizabeth (King), 1225 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.
STOLTZFUS, David and Verna (Lapp), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.
SWETLAND, Stephen W. and Kali (Lewis), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
WEAVER, Ashley and Jennifer (Weaver), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 17.
ZEISET, John Aaron and Jeanette (Sensenig), East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 16.