BEILER , Daniel and Barbara (Lapp), 225 Leaman Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 26.
BENITEZ , Justine, and Joshua Sabo, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 13.
ESCH , John and Rachel (Lapp), 130 Cinder Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
ESH , Emanuel and Linda (Blank), 56 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Oct. 6.
ESH , Melvin and Elizabeth (King), 96 Center Road, Airville, a son, at home, Sept. 27.
FISHER , David and Emma (Stoltzfus), 339A Gap Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Sept. 24.
FISHER , Ivan and Rachel (Glick), 80A N. Soudersburg Road, Gordonville, a son, at home, Sept. 24.
GLICK , Daniel and Elsie (King), 505 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 4.
GLICK , Reuben and Arianna (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.
HERR , Isaac and Megan (Garber), 33D West Main St., Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 6.
KAUFFMAN , Jacob and Miriam (Lapp), 67 Rynear Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Sept. 27.
KING , Calvin and Linda (Esh), 217 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Sept. 27.
KING , Christian P. Jr. and Mary L., Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
KING , Samuel and Susie (Esh), 61 Shady Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Sept. 23.
LAPP , Amos and Sarah (Beiler), 180 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
LAPP , Daniel K. Naomi F. (Stoltzfus), Elkton, Maryland, a son, at home, Oct. 15.
MILLER , Ephraim and Lydia (Esch), 66 N. Ronks Road, a son, at home, Sept. 25.
MILLER , Jacob and Amanda (Esch), 1068 Vintage Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
MOLINA , Carolina, and Alex Fahnestock, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 14.
PETERSHEIM , Christ and Esther (Fisher), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 16.
PETERSHEIM , Elmer and Anna (Riehl), 1627 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 27.
SLEEGER , Joshua D. and Sarah Rineer Kuster, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
SPRINGER , Jessica, and Brian R. Shelley, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
STOLTZFOOS , Eli and Sarah (Fisher), 241 Jones Road, Fawn Grove, a son, at home, Sept. 23.
STOLTZFUS , Allen Wayne and Lizzie K. (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at home, Oct. 16.
STOLTZFUS , David and Amanda (King), 5260 Homeville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Oct. 3.
STOLTZFUS , Eli Jay and Kathryn Lynn (Stoltzfus), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
STOLTZFUS , Joseph and Naomi (Esch), 244 Soapstone Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Sept. 27.
STOLTZFUS , Levi and Barbara (Miller), 652 Norris Road, Airville, a son, at home, Oct. 2.
STOLTZFUS , Samuel and Naomi (King), 721 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a son, at home, Sept. 27.
SWAREY , Jacob and Ruth (Stoltzfus), 420 S. Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Oct. 5.
VITELLI , Anthony M. and Brittany, Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
WISE , Ryan M. and Kiera (Andersen), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
YOST , Dustin T. and Paige (Lower), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
YOUNG , Alexis, Manheim, and Scott J. Westfield, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 10.
ZOOK , Christian and Susie (Fisher), 267 Baker Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 22.