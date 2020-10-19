BOGALE, Belay B. and Mimi, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
CAMPECHANO, Maritza, and Francisco J. Cruz Alvarez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
CROTHERS, Jonathan E. and Amanda (Patton), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
DANIELS , Raney, and Thomas P. Hartman Jr., Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
DEROSA, Christine, Lancaster, and James G. Bolden, Royersford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
DOUTRICH , Eric T. and Nykiah A. (Barbee), Bowmansville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 12.
FRANCEY, Sean M. and Nicole (Baldock), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
GROFF, Nevin and Kaitlyn, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
HORST, Marshall C. and Paige (Hostetter), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
LUDMAN , Steven E. and Brittney, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 15.
MARTIN, Eric and Melissa (Good), Elizabethtown, a son, at home, Oct. 14.
MEHL, Timothy and Leah, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 14.
MYERS, Damian R. and Corinne (Lillis), East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
OLSON, Todd and Tara (King), Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
REESER, Andrew J. and Janelle, Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
SANCHEZ, Jay and Amanda, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
WISE, Gerald L. and Rachel (Buckholder), Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 14.
ZIMMERMAN, Dale B. and Mariah C., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.