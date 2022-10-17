BEILER, Emmanuel K. Jr. and Lydia S. (Lapp), 162 Paradise Lane, Ronks, a son, at home, Oct. 15.
BENSON, Lindsey, Lancaster, and James Grayson, Philadelphia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
FISHER, Jonas Lee and Suvilla K. (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 13.
GRUBER, Catheriine, and Nathan J. Seller, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
HOLTON, Caleb and Karissa, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
KELLER, Adam J. and Emily (Brandt), Myerstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
JENNINGS, Justin and Christine (Rineer), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 13.
KEMBLE, Matthew C. and Sarah (Shetter), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
KING, Benjamin Lee and Elizabeth Beiler (Stoltzfus), Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 14.
KING, David and Mary (Fisher), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Oct. 16.
LANTZ, Reuben Jay and Suzanne (Blank), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 13.
PATTERSON, Matthew P. and Mary Ann (Peyton), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 12.
PICKEL, Darien J. and Kathleen (Adams), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.
SUMMERS, Daniel and Kirsten, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 10.
VARGAS, Nicholas and Katelyn (Hipple), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 11.