BLANK, Joseph Jr. and Mary (King), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 12.

ESH, Amos and Barbara (Fisher), Kirkwood, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 14.

GLICK, Elam and Priscilla (Kauffman), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 14.

HALTEMAN, Jesse and Stacy (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 14.

HURST, Corbin D. and Vanessa A. (Blank), East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 14.

MILLER, Dave and Anne (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 13.

RODEN, Christina, and Randy M. Hensel Jr., Kinzers, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8

TITTLE, Ashley, Elizabethtown, a son and daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 12.

 

