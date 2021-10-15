DETWILER, John and Crystal (Patches), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 13.
ESH, Amos S. and Mary S. (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Oct. 12.
ESH, Benuel S. and Naomi B. (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.
ESH, Ephraim B. and Barbara S. (Zook), 25 Spring Road, Leola, a daughter, at home, Oct. 11.
GLICK, Aaron K. and Katie K. (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.
HURSH, Richard Lee and Marlene H. (Horning), Lititz, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Oct. 14.
KING, Amos and Martha (Zook), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.
KOCHER, Patrick and Georgina (Blaney), Newville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 13.
MILLER, Joseph and Susie (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13