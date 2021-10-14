AYERS, Andy T. and Mollie, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
DEGUISEPPI, Anthony and Lindsey, Windsor, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
EL MOUTAKWAKIL, Belkacem, and Chadia Benchad, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 10.
ENCK, Andrew J. and Rachel (Probst), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 10.
GRAHAM, Erik and Courtney, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 11.
KEATH, Brandon and Adrian (Shelley), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 11.
LIEBL, Scott and Victoria, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
MARTIN, Wilson D. and Lucille Z. (Zimmerman), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Oct. 12.
NICOLELLA, Jacob M. and Emily (VanSant), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
OJEDA, Luisa, and Colby Mullins, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
PEELOR, Anthony C. and Brandi N. (Kauffman), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
PUGH, Shaquasha, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Arie (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 5.
STORK, Zachary and Danielle, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 10.
TIEDEKEN, Nolan and Vanessa, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.
WEST, Malcolm and Elsbeth (Mitchell), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Monday.
ZIMMERMAN, Javin S. and Kristina (Burkholder), Denver, a daughter, at home, Tuesday.