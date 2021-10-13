Births logo

 

GROFF, Sam and Hannah (Christopher), Reamstown, a son, at home, Oct. 11.

KENNEDY, Elly Stough, and Sean A. Fillmore, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.

KING, Christian and Sadie (Fisher), 214 S. Market St., Ephrata, a son, at home, Oct. 10.

LANTZ, Alvin Jay and Anna K. (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 11.

LAPP, Allen and Sarah Ann (Glick), 226 Springville Road, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.

SMUCKER, Daniel and Rachel (Beiler), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Oct. 7.

WEAVER, Clair and Linda (Hoover), 34 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, a son, at home, Oct. 12.

 

