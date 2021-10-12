ALFAKHARANY, AHMED S. and Asmaa Hassan, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
ANDREACCI, James E. and Katherine (Saidis), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
BAILEY, Eric J. and Heather (Love), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
BAIR, Ayonna, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
BEILER, Henry J. and Fannie B. (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
CORTEZ, Kevin J. and Brandy (Warner), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
DAVIS, Mahriah, and Marwan Salisa, Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 5.
FISHER, Alvin and Linda (Glick), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 9.
HERR, Jordan T. and Libby Sands, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
HICKS, Brian and Lindsay, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
KING, Leon W. and Crystal, Intercourse, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
MATINE, Americo A. and Candida (Jossias Valoi), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
MILLER, Melvin and Mary (King), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 10.
MORRIS, Kaitlyn, and Jeff Jackson, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
PEREZ, Citllaly, and Miguel A. Ramirez Rodriguez, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
QUICHUA, DWIGHT V. and Kristen (Koons), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
RAUBENSTINE, David M. and Anna Lisabet, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Suzanna (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel Z. and Mary (Beiler), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen S. and Annie (Fisher), Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.
TYSON, Nathan and Deanna (Moore), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 8.
WAGNER, Joshua and Jessica (Nafziger), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 8.
WENGER, Robin John and Danielle Joy (Reimer), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 8.
WILE, Alex and Rachel (Hoober), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 7.
WILLIARD, Mackenzie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
WHITE, Anthony M. and Tara (Dove), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Wednesday.