ALFAKHARANY, AHMED S. and Asmaa Hassan, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

ANDREACCI, James E. and Katherine (Saidis), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.

BAILEY, Eric J. and Heather (Love), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.

BAIR, Ayonna, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

BEILER, Henry J. and Fannie B. (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.

CORTEZ, Kevin J. and Brandy (Warner), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.

DAVIS, Mahriah, and Marwan Salisa, Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 5.

FISHER, Alvin and Linda (Glick), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 9.

HERR, Jordan T. and Libby Sands, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.

HICKS, Brian and Lindsay, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.

KING, Leon W. and Crystal, Intercourse, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.

MATINE, Americo A. and Candida (Jossias Valoi), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

MILLER, Melvin and Mary (King), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 10.

MORRIS, Kaitlyn, and Jeff Jackson, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.

PEREZ, Citllaly, and Miguel A. Ramirez Rodriguez, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.

QUICHUA, DWIGHT V. and Kristen (Koons), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

RAUBENSTINE, David M. and Anna Lisabet, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Suzanna (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 8.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel Z. and Mary (Beiler), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

STOLTZFUS, Stephen S. and Annie (Fisher), Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 9.

TYSON, Nathan and Deanna (Moore), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 8.

WAGNER, Joshua and Jessica (Nafziger), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 8.

WENGER, Robin John and Danielle Joy (Reimer), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 8.

WILE, Alex and Rachel (Hoober), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 7.

WILLIARD, Mackenzie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.

WHITE, Anthony M. and Tara (Dove), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Wednesday.

 

