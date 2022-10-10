BEILER, Conner D. and Kristy (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.
BEILER, Raymond and Ruthie (Glick), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 7.
ESH, Elam H. and Barbara G. (Swarey), Airville, a son, at home, Oct. 6.
FISHER, David and Annie (Smucker), Felton, a son, at home, Sept. 21.
FISHER, Eli E. and Sylvia G. (Esh), 309 W. Hillcrest Ave., Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 8.
HOOVER, David R. and Louise (Newswanger), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Oct. 8.
HOOVER, Matthew and Teresa (Reiff), Leola, a daughter, at home, Oct. 8.
KING, Benuel F. and Mary S. (King), 362 Millcreek Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Oct. 9.
LAPP, Samuel and Katie (King), Fawn Grove, a son, at home, Oct. 8.
MILLER, Levi and Emma (Stoltzfoos), Brogue, a daughter, at home, Oct. 6.
PETERSHEIM, Christian and Susie (Fisher), Airville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 8.
RIEHL, Mervin L. and Linda R., Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Emma (Lapp), Holtwood, a son, at home, Sept. 20.