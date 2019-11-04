BRUBAKER, Nathan and Vera Mae (Martin),1529 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
DERR, Andrew K. and Amber, Brownstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 1.
GAY, Jordan L. and Brandi (Garriss), Narvon, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 1.
GREINERMILLER, Casey and Christine, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.
KAUFFMAN, Steven and Fannie (King), Rising Sun, Md., a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 2.
LAPP, Michael B. and Rachel (Fisher), 418 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Nov. 3.
MILLER, Amos S and Sarah K. (Esh), 2455 Bachman Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
RINEER, Lynnlee, and Tyler J. Dammel, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.
SILUERIO, Dayana, and Alaio Bravo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Annie (Glick), New Providence, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Ephraim and Malinda (Lapp), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 3.
STOLTZFUS, Henry and Laura Beth (Yoder), Leola, a daughter, at home, Nov. 1.
ZOOK, John Z. and Becky Sue (Fisher), 720 Lime Quarry Road, Gap, a daughter, at home, Nov. 2.