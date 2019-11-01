BENNER, Joshua and Brenna (Blalock), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.
BLANK, Elmer and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Oct. 26.
BOHN, Michael A. and Yaneiry Montas Bohn (Montas Chapman), Reading, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 24.
BREON, Mateeia, and Jordan I. Bair, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
CLEVENSTINE, Desiree, New Holland, and Zachary A.N. Skocik, Malvern, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.
DIFRANCESCO, Ashley and Rich Gordon, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, oct. 29.
EBERSOL, Andrew J. and Janice (Zeiset), Leola, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.
ESH, Enos and Malinda (Stoltzfus), 439 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Oct. 15.
FISHER, Joseph and Malinda “Linda” (King), 197B Pencroft Drive, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 15.
HESS, Steven C. and Katie (Purcell), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
JEFFERS, Lance and Elle (Rivera), Lancaster, a daughter , at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.
LEID, Willis S. and Amanda G. (Draur), Denver, a son, at home, oct. 28.
MARTIN, Darin and Kendra (Bollinger), Denver, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
MARTIN, Daryl and Dorothy (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at home, Oct. 26.
NOLT, Wesley Z. and Kathleen R. (Halteman), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.
SHORT, Madaline, and William Stavely, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Mary Beth (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.
STOLTZFUS, David and Mary (Smucker), 158 Birdell Road, Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 30.
THODE, Adam and Joan (Brumbaugh), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.