BENNER, Joshua and Brenna (Blalock), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.

BLANK, Elmer and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Oct. 26.

BOHN, Michael A. and Yaneiry Montas Bohn (Montas Chapman), Reading, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 24.

BREON, Mateeia, and Jordan I. Bair, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

CLEVENSTINE, Desiree, New Holland, and Zachary A.N. Skocik, Malvern, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.

DIFRANCESCO, Ashley and Rich Gordon, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, oct. 29.

EBERSOL, Andrew J. and Janice (Zeiset), Leola, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.

ESH, Enos and Malinda (Stoltzfus), 439 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Oct. 15.

FISHER, Joseph and Malinda “Linda” (King), 197B Pencroft Drive, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 15.

HESS, Steven C. and Katie (Purcell), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

JEFFERS, Lance and Elle (Rivera), Lancaster, a daughter , at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.

LEID, Willis S. and Amanda G. (Draur), Denver, a son, at home, oct. 28.

MARTIN, Darin and Kendra (Bollinger), Denver, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.

MARTIN, Daryl and Dorothy (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at home, Oct. 26.

NOLT, Wesley Z. and Kathleen R. (Halteman), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

SHORT, Madaline, and William Stavely, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Mary Beth (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.

STOLTZFUS, David and Mary (Smucker), 158 Birdell Road, Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 30.

THODE, Adam and Joan (Brumbaugh), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.