BLANK , Levi Jr. and Nancy Ann (Beiler), Paradise, a daughter, at home, Nov. 5.
BURKHOLDER , LeRoy and Susan (Nolt), Leola, a daughter, at home, Nov. 6.
FISHER , David and Mary (Stoltzfus), Mount Joy, a son, at home, Nov. 3.
FISHER , Emanuel S. and Linda (Ebersol), Atglen, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 4.
FISHER , Gideon and Elizabeth (Lantz), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 6.
KING , Daniel S. and Annie B. (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 6.
KING , Michael and Ruthie (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at home, Nov. 4.
MULVENNA , Edward and Mariah (Peters), Ephrata, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 6.
SANTIAGO , Brenda Lee, and Elias A. Nieves Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 5.
SMUCKER , Stephen and Martha (Beiler), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 5.
WEAVER , Eli S. and Dorcas S. (Zimmerman), Denver, a son, at home, Nov. 7.
ZOOK, Elam K. and Mary L., Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 4.
ZOOK, Jacob and Kathryn (Zook), Elizabethville, a daughter, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Oct. 10.