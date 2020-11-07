ARROYO-DIAZ, Edwin and Bertha (Asencio), 226 W. Liberty St., a daughter, at home, Oct. 19.
BEILER, Benjamin and Sadie (Miller), 37 Salem Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
BEILER, Christ and Emma (King), 1690 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 4.
BEILER, John and Rachel (King), 12 Archery Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.
FISHER, Levi and Malinda (Fisher), 3647 Highpoint Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Oct. 20.
FISHER, Michael and Linda Mae (Zook), 665 Noble Road, Chrstiana, a daughter, at home, Nov. 2.
FISHER, Omar and Miriam (King), 1260 Sheets Drive, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Oct. 26.
HERR, Isaac and Megan (Garber), 223 Linestown Road, Apt. 2, Willow Street, a son, at home, Oct. 19.
KING, Christ and Emma (Petersheim), 27 Esh Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.
KING, Christian and Elizabeth (Zook), 116 C S. Ronks Road, a son, at home, Oct. 18.
KING, John and Esther (Stoltzfus), 146 Pencroft Drive North, Holtwood, a son, at home, Oct. 17.
LAPP, Enos and Susie (Fisher), 1069 Ashville Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
LAPP, Jesse and Sylvia (Beiler), 1315 Valley Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Nov. 5.
MARTIN, Caleb and Charlene (Wise), 35 Ulrich Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Nov. 3.
SENSENIG, Vernon H. and Lois Ann (Oberholtzer), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Nov. 5.
SMUCKER, Jacob and Katie (Lapp), 69 Oak Road, Kirkwood, twin sons at home, Oct. 30.
SMUCKER, Samuel and Mary (Zook), 510 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Nov. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Rachel (King), 239 Radcliff Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Elizabeth (Beiler), 57 Greist Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Oct. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Emma (Esh), 99 Media Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Emma (Fisher), 131 McHenry Road, Parkesburg, a daughter, at Ephrata Hospital, Oct. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Elizabeth (Fisher), 39 White Rock Road, Kirkwood, a son and daughter, at home, Oct. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Elizabeth (King), 478 Liberty Lane, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas and Annie (King), 1157 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Oct. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Lydia (Lapp), 224 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, twin sons, at home, Oct. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Stevie and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 351 E. Eby Road, Leola, twin sons, at Hershey Penn Medicine, Oct. 20.
WEAVER, Jeffrey and Sarah (Liguori), Reading, a son, at home, Nov. 5.
ZOOK, Moses and Barbie (King), 48 Castlefin Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, Nov. 3.