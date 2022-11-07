Lancaster County Births: Nov. 6, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Nov 7, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link HORST, Andrew Kyle and Amanda Nicole (Brubacker), Stevens, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Nov. 3. KAUFFMAN, Alvin and Sadie Anne, Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 2. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gardening — This seasonal, weekly newsletter will help you get growing! Featuring tips & tricks, to-do lists, local events and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births