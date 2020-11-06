BEILER, Simeon and Emma (King), 840 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 16.
BLANK, David and Elizabeth (Esh), 313 Mount Olivet Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Oct. 12.
BLANK, John and Malinda (Smucker), 1551 Limestone Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Oct. 11.
FISHER, Reuben and Miriam (Petersheim), 73 Paradise Lane, Ronks, a son, at home, Oct. 15.
FISHER, Steven and Hannah (Esh), 1363 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 12.
GLICK, Abner and Elizabeth (Lantz), 300 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, a daughter, at home, Oct. 11.
HORNING, Lee and Glenda (Reiff), Ephrata, a daughter,at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 4.
HUYARD, John B. and Mary Ellen (Glick), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 4.
LAPP, Aquilla and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 5.
NISSLEY, Kirby and Joanna (Hilty), 1487 Brenneman Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, Oct. 11.
SHIRK, James and Miriam (Leid), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Nov. 4.
ZIMMERMAN, Eugene L. and Mary Jane (Burkholder), Denver, a son, at home, Nov. 4.