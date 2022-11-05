CRUZ, Celeni, and Johnathan Camps, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.
CRUZ VALENTIN, Deyaneira, and Jose Alma Barreto, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.
FRITSCH, Melissa, and Robert J. Jeffries, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 1.
HOOVER, Carl N. and Karen W. (Martin), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Nov. 4.
MCGEE, Andrew C. and Emily (Mancuso), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.
MARTIN, Merle and JoAnne (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.
MESSENGER, Michael Allen and Alicia (Macrina), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.
ROSS, Nathaniel John and Emily Marie (Roof), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 3.
SWEIGART, Austin and Taylor, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.
YELLETS, Alexandria, and Pedro De La Cruz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.
ZARTMAN, Matthew and Rebecca, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.