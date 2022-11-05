Births logo

CRUZ, Celeni, and Johnathan Camps, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.

CRUZ VALENTIN, Deyaneira, and Jose Alma Barreto, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.

FRITSCH, Melissa, and Robert J. Jeffries, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 1.

HOOVER, Carl N. and Karen W. (Martin), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Nov. 4.

MCGEE, Andrew C. and Emily (Mancuso), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.

MARTIN, Merle and JoAnne (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.

MESSENGER, Michael Allen and Alicia (Macrina), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.

ROSS, Nathaniel John and Emily Marie (Roof), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 3.

SWEIGART, Austin and Taylor, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.

YELLETS, Alexandria, and Pedro De La Cruz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.

ZARTMAN, Matthew and Rebecca, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 31.

