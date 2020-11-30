BEILER, Gideon S. and Mary G. (Esh), 623 Georgetown Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Nov. 27.
CRAIG, Lauren Elizabeth, and Dakota Smith, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 27.
KING, Arlan S. and Lillian Fern (Beiler), Gap, a son, at home, Nov. 27.
SMUCKER, Matt and Kathleen, New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Eli K. and Rebecca (Petersheim), Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 27.
STOLTZFUS, John M. and Suvilla S., Oxford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 23.
ZOOK, Christian and Becky (Fisher), Coatesville, a son, at home, Nov. 27.