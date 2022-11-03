BEAMAN, Alexis Michelle, and Derek A. Lootens, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
EVERETT, Shanik, and Semaj Harvin, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
GARCIA, Deyalid, Lancaster, and Jesus Felix-Cruz, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
GROFF, Jennifer, and Austin J. Shuman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
HARE, Austin T. and Taylor (Hocker), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 30.
HUNTINGTON, R. Matthew and Brandi (Woodcraft), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
KING, Matthew and Suzanne (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 31.
LAPP, Jonas F. and Barbara K. (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a son, at home, Oct. 31.
MEADOWS, Brittany, and Lawrence Brittingham, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
MOSKEL, Denver and Anna Kuhn, Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.
NOLT, Curtis L. and Michelle, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
REIFF, Martin and Melissa (Martin), Ephrata, twin daughters, at Reading Hospital, Oct. 30.
SANDELL, Selena, and Henry Morales Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
SIEGER, Andy D. and Angelica, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.
STOLTZFUS, David K. and Emma K. (Fisher), 900 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Nov. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Isaac S. and Esther, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Katie (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a son at home, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob Lee and Suzanne Beiler (Zook), Manheim, a son, at home, Oct. 30.
WENGER, Merle and Lucinda (Zimmerman), Hamburg, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
WIN, Kyaw Swa and Nuk Aung Ni Myo, Reading, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
ZOOK, Amos and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 2.