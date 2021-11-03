EBERSOL, Elmer Lee and Mary Jane (Petersheim), 780 Line Quarry Road, Gap, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
KING, Raymond and Naomi (Petersheim), Strasburg, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
KING, Reuben and Verna (Smucker), Strasburg, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
LANTZ, Abner and Linda (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 31.
MARTIN, Andrew B. and Lorraine (Fox), East Earl, a son, at home, Nov. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Gideon and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Ruben and Mary (Stoltzfus), 582 Icedale Road, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Nov. 1.