BEILER, Daniel and Sadie (Esh), 763 Goram Road, Brogue, a son, at home, Nov. 2.
BEILER, Ivan and Rachelle (Glick), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 27.
CHACON, Eilyn, and Jamil Santana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 22.
ENGLE, Dean and Keeley, 1028 Kaitlin Alley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at home, Nov. 3.
ESCH, Menno and Fannie (Miller), 185 Truce Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Nov. 16.
ESCH, Menno and Sadie (Esh), 54 Cinder Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 26.
FISHER, Elmer and Lillian (King), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & FAmily Health Services, Nov. 27.
FISHER, Levi and Malinda (Fiosher), 3647 High Point Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 14.
FISHER, Samuel and Sylvia (Fisher), 2088 Robert Fulton HIghway, Quarryville, a son and daughter, at home, Nov. 19.
FISHER, Wilmer and Barbie (Zook), 420 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Nov. 3.
GLICK, Elmer and Rachel (Glick), 599 Lime Quarry Road, Gap, a son, at home, Oct. 31.
KING, Gideon and Rebecca (Fisher), 222 Gartes Road, Hershey, a daughter, at home, Nov. 20.
KING, Jonas and Sylvia (Smucker), 903 Vintage Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Nov. 20.
KINSINGER, Abram and Mary (Stoltzfus), 1296 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Nov. 20.
KINSINGER, Andrew and Barbara (Smoker), 245 Whteside Drive, Oxford, a son, at home, Oct. 27.
KREIDER, Jacob and Sylvia (Weaver), 2230 Hossler Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, Nov. 24.
LAPP, Daniel and Annie (Fisher), 995 Ashville Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Nov. 6.
LAUVER, Marvin S. and Luan (Brubaker), Mohnton, a son, at home, Sunday.
PARKS, Matthew and Anna (Davis), 689 Norris Road, Airville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 2.
PETERSHEIM, Gideon and Lena (Stoltzfus), 1145 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.
SHANK, Luke and Condy (Eschbach), 405 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, a son, at home, Nov. 8.
SMUCKER, Eli and Fannie (Beiler), 552 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Nov. 5.
STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Fannie (Miller), 863 Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Nov. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Abram and Nancy (Lapp), 299 Elkview Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Nov. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Katie Ann (King), 808 Goram Road, Brogue, a daughter, at home, Nov. 10.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Katie (Stoltzfus), 1265 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Nov. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Mark and Lillian (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 26.
ZOOK, John Z. and Becky Sue (Fisher), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Nov. 28.