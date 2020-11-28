Births logo

ALREAHI, Laith and Maeda Abdulrahman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 23.

BARBOUR , James and Sarah (Marxen), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 24.

BEILER , Daniel and Becky (Stoltzfus), 2091 Milton Grove Road, Mount Joy, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.

BHATTARAI , Naresh and Apsara, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.

BLANK , Mel F. and Ruthie (Esh), Cochranville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 24.

BUCH , Joel L. and Rachel (Roush), Rohrerstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.

CARENARD , Canijah, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.

CASTILLO , Carmen, Lancaster, and Roy Gonzalez, Yonkers, N.Y., a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 22.

ESH , Jacob L. and Esther F. (Kauffman), 669 Broad St., Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.

ESH , Leroy L. and Malinda (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, twin sons, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 23.

FISHER, Levi and Mattie (Stoltzfus), 785 Gap Newport Pike, Atglen, a daughter, at home, Nov. 21.

FITZGERALD, Theresa, and Anthony S. Good, Lampeter, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.

FLEGAL, Martin Good and Brittany (Greiner), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 23.

GINNETTO, Natashia Nicole, and Charles E. Wiggins III, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 23.

GLICK, John and Sarah (Miller), 740 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Nov. 23.

KEPECK, Jeff and Erica, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 21.

KING, Aaron and Elizabeth (Glick), Palmyra, a daughter, at home, Bov. 24.

KING, John and Linda (Beiler), 941 Bartville Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Nov. 21.

KING , Samuel E. and Sarah K. (Smucker), 2303 Leaman Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 25.

LACEY , Brett Connor and Mallory (Karavolis), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.

LOWE, Timothy A. and Elissa (Bollinger), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.

MARTIN, Stuart E. and Mabel L. (Horst), Narvon, a son, at home, Nov. 25.

MILLER , Michael A. and Ruth E., 1159 Reservoir Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.

NETTKE, Alexa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.

RESERVE, Maha L., and Ram K. Tamang, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 18.

RIOS, Nia, and Anthony Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.

SKELLY, Taylor D. and Emily (Hutchinson), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 16.

STOLTZFUS , Benjamin and Lavina (Petersheim), 446 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Nov. 20.

STOLTZFUS, Reuben B. and Kylie Brubaker, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.

STOLTZFUS , Samuel and Mary (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel B. and Nancy (Fisher), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

ZERBE, Jason A. and Sarah E. (Zimmerman), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.

ZIMMERMAN , Lowell H. and Martha M. (Hurst), Zimmerman, Mohnton, a son, at home, Nov. 25.

ZOOK , Raymond and Mary (Herschberger), 4703 Homeville Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Nov. 21.

