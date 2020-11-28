ALREAHI, Laith and Maeda Abdulrahman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 23.
BARBOUR , James and Sarah (Marxen), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 24.
BEILER , Daniel and Becky (Stoltzfus), 2091 Milton Grove Road, Mount Joy, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.
BHATTARAI , Naresh and Apsara, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.
BLANK , Mel F. and Ruthie (Esh), Cochranville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 24.
BUCH , Joel L. and Rachel (Roush), Rohrerstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.
CARENARD , Canijah, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.
CASTILLO , Carmen, Lancaster, and Roy Gonzalez, Yonkers, N.Y., a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 22.
ESH , Jacob L. and Esther F. (Kauffman), 669 Broad St., Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.
ESH , Leroy L. and Malinda (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, twin sons, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 23.
FISHER, Levi and Mattie (Stoltzfus), 785 Gap Newport Pike, Atglen, a daughter, at home, Nov. 21.
FITZGERALD, Theresa, and Anthony S. Good, Lampeter, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.
FLEGAL, Martin Good and Brittany (Greiner), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Nov. 23.
GINNETTO, Natashia Nicole, and Charles E. Wiggins III, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 23.
GLICK, John and Sarah (Miller), 740 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Nov. 23.
KEPECK, Jeff and Erica, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 21.
KING, Aaron and Elizabeth (Glick), Palmyra, a daughter, at home, Bov. 24.
KING, John and Linda (Beiler), 941 Bartville Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Nov. 21.
KING , Samuel E. and Sarah K. (Smucker), 2303 Leaman Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 25.
LACEY , Brett Connor and Mallory (Karavolis), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.
LOWE, Timothy A. and Elissa (Bollinger), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 20.
MARTIN, Stuart E. and Mabel L. (Horst), Narvon, a son, at home, Nov. 25.
MILLER , Michael A. and Ruth E., 1159 Reservoir Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, Nov. 25.
NETTKE, Alexa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.
RESERVE, Maha L., and Ram K. Tamang, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 18.
RIOS, Nia, and Anthony Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 19.
SKELLY, Taylor D. and Emily (Hutchinson), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 16.
STOLTZFUS , Benjamin and Lavina (Petersheim), 446 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Nov. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Reuben B. and Kylie Brubaker, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.
STOLTZFUS , Samuel and Mary (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel B. and Nancy (Fisher), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
ZERBE, Jason A. and Sarah E. (Zimmerman), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 17.
ZIMMERMAN , Lowell H. and Martha M. (Hurst), Zimmerman, Mohnton, a son, at home, Nov. 25.
ZOOK , Raymond and Mary (Herschberger), 4703 Homeville Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Nov. 21.