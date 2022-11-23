ESH, Aaron and Katie (Lapp), 1215 Bridgeton Road, Airville, a son, at home, Nov. 17.
HERSCHBERGER, Wilmer and Emma Leah (Esh), 633A Georgetown Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Nov. 17.
MCNIFF, Connor and Taylor, Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 19.
STOLTZFOOS, Amos and Linda (Beiler), 216A Witmer Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Nov. 21.
STOLTZFOOS, Levi and Sarah (Miller), 152 Ferncrest Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen L. and Katie E. (Lapp), Cochranville, a son, at home, Nov. 21.
ZOOK, Samuel M. and Martha S. (Huyard), 729 Hartman Station Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 21.