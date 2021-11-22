CARDINA, Michael and Alexandra (Hargraves), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 13
ESH, Elmer and Malinda (Fisher), Nottingham, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Nov. 17.
KING, Elam and Priscilla (Blank), Kinzers, a son, at home, Nov. 18.
NICHOLSON, Alexis, and Hanif Johnson, Harrisburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Steven Lee and Lillian Rose (Stoltzfus), 370 Red Well Road, New Holland, a son, at home, Nov. 18.
WENGER, Brendon Eric and Charlene Joy (Sensenig), Newmanstown, a son, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Nov. 13.