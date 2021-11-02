DIENNER, Daniel and Rachel Lynn (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Care Services, Oct. 31.
ESH, J. Elmer and Rose (Zook), 3127A Harvest Drive, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 31.
LAPP, Samuel and Suzanne (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 31.
MAYFIELD, Andrew Craig and Megan Jean (Fulmer), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Christ D. and Marian E. (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a son, at home, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Ephraim and Susan (Esh), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Steven Mark and Sadie Mae (Lapp), 98 N. Ronks Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.
SWAREY, Jacob and Elizabeth (Miller), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.
UMBLE, Kody M. and Ashley (Fritz), New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
WICKENHEISER, Charles R. and Katie Smith, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26
WIMER, Michael A. and Christina, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
ZOOK, David G. and Barbie S. (Lantz), 2190 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Nov. 1.
ZOOK, John and Rebecca (Beiler), New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.