Births logo

BOOTH, Justin K. and Ashley D. Haushower, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 15.

BUTTERMAN, Lindsay, and Christopher D. Zurlo Jr., Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.

DAVIS, Nicole, and Thomas Hendershot, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 13.

DUSSINGER, Lee A. and Amanda, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.

ESH, Daniel J. and Sadie (Petersheim), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 14.

ERZKUS, Benjamin S. and Courtney, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.

Sign up for our newsletter

HARMES, Jason and Emily, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.

HICKERNELL, Megan J., and Patrick Erin Smith, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Nov. 13.

KOPPEHELE-SHAAK, Nigel Z. and Nichole Madonna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.

MALPICA, Denise, and Matthew S. Bonifacio, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 10.

MILLER, Zachary A. and Marissa (Lucas), Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.

MYERS, Matthew and Christina, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 13.

Tags