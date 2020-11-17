BOOTH, Justin K. and Ashley D. Haushower, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 15.
BUTTERMAN, Lindsay, and Christopher D. Zurlo Jr., Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.
DAVIS, Nicole, and Thomas Hendershot, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 13.
DUSSINGER, Lee A. and Amanda, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.
ESH, Daniel J. and Sadie (Petersheim), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 14.
ERZKUS, Benjamin S. and Courtney, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.
HARMES, Jason and Emily, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 11.
HICKERNELL, Megan J., and Patrick Erin Smith, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Nov. 13.
KOPPEHELE-SHAAK, Nigel Z. and Nichole Madonna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.
MALPICA, Denise, and Matthew S. Bonifacio, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 10.
MILLER, Zachary A. and Marissa (Lucas), Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 12.
MYERS, Matthew and Christina, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 13.