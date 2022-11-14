BEILER, Samuel and Sarah (King), 120 Country Lane, Christiana, a son, at home, Nov. 2.
ESCH, Samuel and Emma (Fisher), 460 Forest Manor Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Nov. 10.
FISHER, Samuel and Rebecca (Fisher), 1272 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Barbie (Lapp), 1680 Noble Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Dan and Sylvia (Fisher), 2065A Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.
ZOOK, Alvin and Mary (Beiler), 1550 River Road, Drumore, a son, at home, Oct. 29.
ZOOK, Henry and Mary (King), 5401 Homeville Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Nov. 5.