BEILER , Nathaniel Lee and Anna Ruth (Fisher), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.
BEILER , Stephen F. and Ruth K. (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 28.
BLANK , Benuel and Becky (Esh), Cochranville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.
BROWN , Daryl and Michelle, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
CAMPBELL , Devon L. and Kristin Jalbert, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
CLIFF , William D. and Melody (Brubaker), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
COLON-COLLAZO , Adiel J. and Christine (Ressler), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
CRAIG , Gabrielle, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
DAVIS , Matthew and Lauren, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
EVANS , Selena Breneman, and William Cloud, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
FISHER , Benuel K. and Marian (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
FRENCH , Laurence I. and Kimberly, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
FURUKAWA , Jonathan M. and Lisa (Murray), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
GLICK , Tucker A. and Tania (Smaldone), Lancaster, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
HERMAN , Joshua S. and Rachel, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
HESS , Geoffrey J. and Stacie L., Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.
HICKS , Marty L. and Laura Hornberger, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
HILL , Janae, and William A. Reeves Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
HURSH , Timothy and Cynthia (Zehr), 2367 Leabrook Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.
JONES , Kyle A. and Lauren, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
KAUFFMAN , Katharyn, and Dylan T. Carpenter, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
KING , Jake and Anna (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 29.
KING , Mervin and Lydia Ann, Drumore, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.
KING , Samuel and Susie (Glick), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
LAPP , Jonas and Mary (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.
LYONS , Christopher and Samantha Carroll, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
MANLEY , Nicholas and Erin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
MELLINGER , Abram A. and Melissa (Miller), Ronks, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
MONTALVAN , Cristian A. and Cindy Maldonado, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
RINEER , Joshua A. and Katie (Eash), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.
RIVERO , Amanda, and Enyer J. Diaz-Paniagua, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
ROSARIO , Lydiana, and Jasson De La Cruz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
SANO SANTAMARIA , Dahiana, and Jonas Arturo Capellan Moronta, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
STOLTZFUS , David and Mary (Lapp), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.
STOLTZFUS , Emanuel and Susan (Stoltzfus), 2535 Valley View Road, Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Oct. 31.
STOLTZFUS , John S. and Lena S. (King), 467 Creek Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.