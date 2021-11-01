Births logo

BEILER , Nathaniel Lee and Anna Ruth (Fisher), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.

BEILER , Stephen F. and Ruth K. (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 28.

BLANK , Benuel and Becky (Esh), Cochranville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.

BROWN , Daryl and Michelle, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

CAMPBELL , Devon L. and Kristin Jalbert, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

CLIFF , William D. and Melody (Brubaker), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

COLON-COLLAZO , Adiel J. and Christine (Ressler), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

CRAIG , Gabrielle, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

DAVIS , Matthew and Lauren, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

EVANS , Selena Breneman, and William Cloud, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

FISHER , Benuel K. and Marian (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

FRENCH , Laurence I. and Kimberly, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.

FURUKAWA , Jonathan M. and Lisa (Murray), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

GLICK , Tucker A. and Tania (Smaldone), Lancaster, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

HERMAN , Joshua S. and Rachel, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

HESS , Geoffrey J. and Stacie L., Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 30.

HICKS , Marty L. and Laura Hornberger, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

HILL , Janae, and William A. Reeves Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

HURSH , Timothy and Cynthia (Zehr), 2367 Leabrook Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.

JONES , Kyle A. and Lauren, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

KAUFFMAN , Katharyn, and Dylan T. Carpenter, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

KING , Jake and Anna (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 29.

KING , Mervin and Lydia Ann, Drumore, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 29.

KING , Samuel and Susie (Glick), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.

LAPP , Jonas and Mary (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Oct. 30.

LYONS , Christopher and Samantha Carroll, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

MANLEY , Nicholas and Erin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

MELLINGER , Abram A. and Melissa (Miller), Ronks, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

MONTALVAN , Cristian A. and Cindy Maldonado, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

RINEER , Joshua A. and Katie (Eash), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 29.

RIVERO , Amanda, and Enyer J. Diaz-Paniagua, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

ROSARIO , Lydiana, and Jasson De La Cruz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.

SANO SANTAMARIA , Dahiana, and Jonas Arturo Capellan Moronta, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.

STOLTZFUS , David and Mary (Lapp), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 30.

STOLTZFUS , Emanuel and Susan (Stoltzfus), 2535 Valley View Road, Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Oct. 31.

STOLTZFUS , John S. and Lena S. (King), 467 Creek Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.

