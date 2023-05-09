BEAM, Dylan J. and Katelyn (Bromley), Nottingham, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
BEILER, Isaac E. and Katie F. (King), Drumore, a son, at home, May 6.
CROSS, Carl J. Jr. and Meghan (Slauch), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.
FAHNESTOCK, Brayden and Lisette, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.
FISHER, Paul and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a son, at home, May 7.
GREINER, Lathan and Amy (Bryan), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 6.
GRINESTAFF, Charles and Kyrasten (Boas), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 4.
HERNANDEZ, Raymond Luis Del Valle and Joendry Elisa Garcia Veras, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 30.
JOHNSON, Drew and Lynette, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 6.
LAPP, Isaac and Sadie (Petersheim), Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 7.
MCKIM, Hannah, and Collin H. Farr, Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
SINGH, Parminder and Beata, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
SMUCKER, Daniel and Verna (Petersheim), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 8.
STOLTZFUS, David Andrew and Anna Ruth (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, May 3.
STOLTZFUS, Mandel A. and Allison (Heck), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.