ALVAREZ SANTES, Yazmin, and Alan E. Tchudy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

ARCHER, Jennifer, and Jason Shenk, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.

BARCARO, Matthew and Jessica (Wise), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.

COLON, Idelys, and Bernardo N. Fernandez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

DAO, Linda, Lancaster, and Tyler K. Rice, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.

DAY, Faith, and Cody R. Kalyan, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

DO, Cong, and Lauryn Bui, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.

FAUST, Heather, and Vergle D. Brown III, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

HICKS, Margaret, and Craig A. Stiffler, Hershey, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.

IRWIN, Bron and Elizabeth, Leola, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 6.

KHADKA, Oma Devi, and Hari N. Mishra, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 30.

MIKNIS, Tyler P. and Kelsey (Galie), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

MURPHY, Dagen T. and Haley, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

NOLT, Nathan Z. and Hannah (Scott), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

PAINTER, Joshua and Victoria (Schmidt), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 6.

RENNO, Nelson D. and Sheri B., Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.

REYES, Harmony, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

ROBINSON, Donnisha, and Tyauan Brown, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

SAHD, Matthew C. and Corianne, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.

SANCHEZ, Lisa, and Jose A. Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.

STAUB, Taylor and Jordyn, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

VATTER, Joshua and Chelsea, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

WEISSER, William G., and Allison Welch, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.

