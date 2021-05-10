ALVAREZ SANTES, Yazmin, and Alan E. Tchudy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
ARCHER, Jennifer, and Jason Shenk, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
BARCARO, Matthew and Jessica (Wise), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
COLON, Idelys, and Bernardo N. Fernandez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
DAO, Linda, Lancaster, and Tyler K. Rice, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
DAY, Faith, and Cody R. Kalyan, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
DO, Cong, and Lauryn Bui, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
FAUST, Heather, and Vergle D. Brown III, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
HICKS, Margaret, and Craig A. Stiffler, Hershey, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
IRWIN, Bron and Elizabeth, Leola, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 6.
KHADKA, Oma Devi, and Hari N. Mishra, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 30.
MIKNIS, Tyler P. and Kelsey (Galie), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
MURPHY, Dagen T. and Haley, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
NOLT, Nathan Z. and Hannah (Scott), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
PAINTER, Joshua and Victoria (Schmidt), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 6.
RENNO, Nelson D. and Sheri B., Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.
REYES, Harmony, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
ROBINSON, Donnisha, and Tyauan Brown, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
SAHD, Matthew C. and Corianne, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 4.
SANCHEZ, Lisa, and Jose A. Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.
STAUB, Taylor and Jordyn, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
VATTER, Joshua and Chelsea, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
WEISSER, William G., and Allison Welch, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 2.