FISHER, LeRoy and Ruth (Stoltzfus), Newmanstown, a son, at home, May 7.
HORNER, Justin D. and Samantha (Rineholt), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 7.
KAUFFMAN, David and Linda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, May 7.
KING, Abner and Savilla S. (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 8.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Sally (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 8.
WISE, Jeff L. and Brenda (Leid), Narvon, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 6.