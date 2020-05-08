FISHER, Mervin and Emma E. (King), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 6.
FREY, Alexis Lynn, and Tristan Rane Shaub, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 4.
KAUFFMAN, Benjamin B. and Sarah Lillian (Stoltzfus), Atglen, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 6.
KING, Ivan and Barbara (King), Manheim, a daughter, at home, May 7.
MARTIN, Kirby and Krista (Burkholder), Myerstown, a son, at home, May 7.
NEWSWANGER, Matthew R. and Jennifer R. (Garman), East Earl, a son, at home, May 6.
STOLTZFUS, John and Emma (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, April 28.
WEAVER, Edward and Wygina (Risser), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, May 6.
ZHOU, Wei and Mengting Wang, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 5.